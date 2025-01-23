Towson Grad Amy Schumer Details Sex Life On Infamous 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast

The "Life & Beth" producer and comic, now 43 and married, got down and dirty during the interview, divulging details about her sex life - including a dalliance with a professional athlete — and time in Maryland — when she said her self-esteem was at a particular low.

“I thought it was a bad thing, so I kept going to the bathroom and, like, wiping it up. I had no idea,” she shared. “Then in college, I think I was so drunk all the time. I feel like my self-esteem was super low.

“I was just like an actual troll with, like, the physique of Brian Cox and I was like, ‘I just look like an MMA fighter.'

“I would black out. I didn’t even think about trying to have an orgasm, probably, until I was — I probably didn’t have the confidence to try … until I was like in my 30s,” she added.

According to the description for Schumer's podcast appearance with Cooper, she "opens up about her family going bankrupt as a child, how her mom had an affair with her best friend's dad, and how she has always been hilarious.

"Amy also reveals the time she let a fan go down on her, her experiences with pro athletes, and how she handles hate online."

Schumer landed at Towson University, where she graduated with a degree in theater in 2003 following her graduation from the acclaimed South Side High School in Rockville Centre on Long Island.

