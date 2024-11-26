Three Arrested In Connection To Baltimore Shooting That Killed Innocent Teen Bystander: Police

Daeshaun Clark, 27, of Severn; Devontaye Richardson, 28, of Hanover; and Alexis Cancel-Soto, 20, of Baltimore, are facing first-degree murder charges in connection to the Oct. 27 shooting in the unit block of West Hamburg Street.

The shooting occurred at approximately 3:43 a.m. on Oct. 27, when Southern District officers responded to a call for gunfire. Investigators determined a shootout broke out in the area, during which Cameran Holt, 19, was struck by gunfire.

Holt, who was not involved in the altercation, was critically injured and transported to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Nov. 7.

A 28-year-old man was also injured in the shootout and treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds.

Warrant Apprehension detectives located and arrested Richardson and Clark on Nov. 21, while Cancel-Soto was taken into custody on Nov. 25.

All three suspects have been transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

Each is charged with first-degree murder and remains in custody pending court proceedings.

