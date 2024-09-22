Some Evacuated, Crews Work To Battle Six-Alarm Baltimore Fire (Developing)

A six-alarm fire was reported in downtown Baltimore early on Sunday, Sept. 22, as crews worked to contain the flames that were reported in the area of South Lombard Street and South Eutaw Street, leading to closures in the area for several blocks as firefighters worked to contain the blaze, which damaged several area residences.

The incident was first reported at the Jano restaurant, while crews from multiple area agencies responded to the area in an effort to contain the fire, which spread to multiple buildings.

Initially, the blaze was deemed a two-alarm fire, but was quickly upgraded on Sunday morning, which was compounded by traffic heading to the Orioles' game at nearby Camden Yards as the team hopes to secure a playoff spot.

Video of the fire can be found here.

Smoke could be seen billowing through the area, compounding rescue and clean-up efforts by first responders. The incident remains under investigation.

No injuries were initially reported.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

