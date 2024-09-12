Pastor Remembered As 'Man Of Service, Love, Family, Friends, Church' In Baltimore

Weeks after the Greater Grace Church pastor passed away, support is still swelling for his wife and daughters as they continue to cope with the loss of their beloved patriarch, who was a true pillar of his community.

"Jeff worked three jobs to keep our family above water. Now I feel like I am drowning," wife Robin McKeon said.

"My daughter doesn't want to go back to work, at the hospital where she walked into a room where her lifeless Father laid."

Since a fundraising campaign was started in early August, nearly $20,000 has been raised on behalf of the family, as the community looks to give back to the man who gave so much to them over the years.

"Pastor Jeff McKeon is the most important person supporting me to sobriety in 2000 and for me becoming an evangelist (soul winner)," Tom Sullo posted on social media. "There’s more to come but this family needs financial support."

"Headed to a memorial today for Jeff McKeon. Husband, father, pastor to many and dedicated business professional and master networker to many more," George Faber posted on Facebook.

"Will miss the great conversations on faith and politics before the weekly breakfasts ... Still doesn't seem real."

McKeon was described by loved ones as "such a man of service, love, family, friends, and church."

Robin McKeon said that she has been in awe witnessing how the community has come together on behalf of her family, which has allowed her to keep she and her stunned daughters afloat.

"He gave so much of his time, love and resources to others," she added. "It is beautiful to see the love he gave when he was alive reciprocated.

"It's going to be tough to manage without him, his love, his body, his hugs, his talks, his prayers and support."

A GoFundMe set up for McKeon's wife and daughters can be found here

