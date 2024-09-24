Investigators have identified Ida Berry as the person who was killed over the summer following a chain-reaction crash after she was rear-ended by a speeding driver, authorities announced this week.

Police say that on Friday, May 24, Berry was driving her Toyota Corolla north on Reisterstown Road when she was struck from behind by a Kia Sorento that was "being driven at a high rate of speed."

That crash sent Berry into the opposite lanes, where she struck a third vehicle, which then ping-ponged into a fourth car that was also heading southbound along the roadway.

Berry was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of injuries sustained in the crash, where she later died. The driver and passenger of the third vehicle struck were also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

According to police, the driver of the Kia was charged with several traffic violations as a result of this crash.

