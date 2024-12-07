From Squad Car To Cell: Baltimore Carjacker Learns Fate In Court After Targeting Detective

Trevon Gardner, 23, was sentenced Friday, Dec. 6, by U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher to 12 years behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release, for the armed carjacking of Baltimore Police Department Detective Aaron Cain, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred on May 3, 2022, at a 7-Eleven store on South Hanover Street in Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood.

Surveillance footage showed Det. Cain, wearing his police training uniform, walking to his unmarked BPD vehicle. Gardner and two other men approached him, with one brandishing a handgun and striking Cain near his head.

At the time, Cain was sporting a dark cargo-style pants; a polo shirt with an embroidered BPD badge emblem on the chest area; his BPD credentials on a lanyard around his neck; his BPD badge; radio; and service weapon in his waistband.

As Cain fell to the ground, the suspects kicked and punched him before fleeing in his unmarked vehicle. Cain managed to stand and fire his service weapon at the vehicle as it sped away, officials said.

The suspects crashed the stolen vehicle about half a mile away after speeding across the Hanover Street Bridge. Gardner and a juvenile accomplice were apprehended near the scene, while a third suspect remains at large.

A loaded black Taurus 9mm handgun was found next to the overturned police vehicle. Investigators also recovered a black-and-white Nike slide Gardner had been wearing, with its match found next to the wreckage.

