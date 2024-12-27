From Snowflakes To Stacks: Baltimore Man’s $100K Holiday Scratch-Off Win Shocks Party-Goers

A Baltimore man thought his holiday party couldn’t get any better—until a $10 lottery ticket gifted by a friend turned his night into a $100,000 payday.

The retired automotive worker, who spoke to Maryland Lottery officials, said the party had already been full of fun and laughter when he scratched the Snowflake Tripler ticket.

"I waited until my wife struck out with hers, then I started scratching," he mused.

Within moments, he spotted what appeared to be a $10,000 match.

“This can’t be right,” he recalled thinking.

A few scratches later, he uncovered nine more matches, all adding up to a jaw-dropping $100,000.

Unsurprisingly, disbelief was the room’s theme, as neither his wife, nor the friend who purchased the winner believed him

"Not my wife, not our friend who gave the ticket—nobody believed me," he said. To settle the matter, he made a quick trip to a nearby retailer to confirm the prize.

“When I got back to the party, the celebration went up a few notches,” he said, adding that his friend, the ticket giver, was “the happiest person in the room” after him and his wife.

The winning ticket was purchased at Bernie’s Liquors on Martin Boulevard in Baltimore, earning the store owner a $1,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery.

