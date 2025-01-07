Expectant Father Gunned Down In Baltimore Leaves Behind Sister Struggling To Bury Him

Baltimore resident Maurice Prioleau, 28, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of DeAngelo West the day after Christmas in a case of mistaken identity, leaving his family devastated.

His older sister, Yasmine Coles said that West had recently moved in with her to help provide him a good home and so he could assist with her three children.

Coles said that her brother was gunned down in broad daylight in the streets to a case of mistaken identity, and West was an innocent victim.

"I am now left to bury my baby brother by myself," she lamented. "Unfortunately, I was not able to get a life insurance policy on my brother in a timely manner because no policy would accept him."

Now, she’s left with the crushing responsibility of laying him to rest, all while grieving the brother she fought so hard to protect.

"I have never buried anyone before, let alone been in charge of something like this," Cole continued. "I am trying my hardest to make sure I do right by my brother.

"The saddest part of this is that he will never get a chance to meet his unborn child."

For now, Coles is focused on honoring her brother’s memory and providing him the dignity he deserves, even as she processes the senseless violence that claimed his life.

A GoFundMe set up for the family can be found here.

“I know with the holidays just passing, money may be tight for some, if not a lot of people,” she said. “No amount is too small; anything helps. And if a prayer is all you have, please send them our way.”

