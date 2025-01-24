DUI, Unlicensed Driver Kills Maryland Hockey Coach, Dad David Funk: 'Unimaginable'

State police say 28-year-old Fidel Villatoro-Martinez ran a red light and struck Funk, 51, around 10:40 p.m. Funk was hospitalized, as was his 16-year-old passenger, identified in a campaign for his family as his son, David Jr. Funk died the following day, police said.

Villatoro-Martinez has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving without a license, failure to stop, DUI, and more, police said.

"David was more than just a father—he was the heart of his family and a strong presence in the community," the campaign launched by Breanna Cash reads.

"As the dedicated coach of the high school ice hockey team, David spent years mentoring young athletes, teaching them valuable lessons in teamwork, discipline, and life. He was also an avid outdoorsman, sharing his love for hunting and nature with his children and friends. In addition to his community involvement, David worked tirelessly running the family's business to provide for his family."

Funk was remembered as a "dedicated coach" of the high school's hockey team, where he mentored young athletes and taught them life lessons that would serve them moving forward.

More than $45,000 had been raised on behalf of the family, which will be used to help cover funeral expenses, medical bills, counseling, and more. Click here to donate and here for service details.

