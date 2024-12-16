DMV Jeopardy! Stars Stumble: Tough Week Under Bright Lights Ends In Defeat

Three local contestants from Maryland and Virginia stepped up to the podium, but all three went home empty-handed, leaving the DMV without a champion.

The week kicked off on Monday, Dec. 9, with Vienna ESL teacher Lisa O'Donnell taking on Boston's Bill McKinney, a vice president of restaurants and bars. McKinney cruised through the competition, winning a few games before his controversial exit on Friday.

On Wednesday, Hyattsville tax accountant Sam Nguyen couldn’t clinch a victory, while Baltimore political scientist Carla Winston bowed out against reigning champ Ashley Chan, a publicist from Texas who has hauled in nearly $30,000 during her winning streak.

For now, the DMV’s shot at Jeopardy! glory is on pause, with no regional contestants slated for this week. Viewers will have to wait for another crack at the crown in the new year.

