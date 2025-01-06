Crash On Snowy I-95 Shuts Down Several Lanes, Traffic Backed Up In Baltimore County

Three northbound lanes on the interstate were shut down on Monday afternoon following a crash that tied up traffic for a lengthy stretch just past exit 67 in White Marsh, officials say.

As of 1 p.m., crews were still at the scene working to clear the area to allow traffic to flow through the area.

Upwards of 12 inches of snow are possible in some parts of Maryland on Monday heading into Tuesday, causing trouble for travelers heading through the area.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.