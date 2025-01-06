Light Snow 28°

Crash On Snowy I-95 Shuts Down Several Lanes, Traffic Backed Up In Baltimore County

Several lanes were blocked on I-95 due to a crash in Baltimore County as travelers face slick, snowy conditions on the roads.

The scene of a crash on I-95 near White Marsh Boulevard.

 Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
Three northbound lanes on the interstate were shut down on Monday afternoon following a crash that tied up traffic for a lengthy stretch just past exit 67 in White Marsh, officials say.

As of 1 p.m., crews were still at the scene working to clear the area to allow traffic to flow through the area.

Upwards of 12 inches of snow are possible in some parts of Maryland on Monday heading into Tuesday, causing trouble for travelers heading through the area.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

