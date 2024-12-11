Baltimore Man Arrested In Deadly MTA Bus Dispute After Nine-Day Search: Police

Following a near two-week investigation into the fatal incident, a 61-year-old Baltimore man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a passenger during an argument on a bus in the Central District, according to city police.

James Richburg was arrested Monday, Dec. 9, while riding an MTA bus in the 1600 block of North Fulton Avenue, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department said.

The arrest, made without incident, comes nine days after the Nov. 30 fatal shooting of 30-year-old William Womack.

Investigators said Richburg and Womack got into a dispute while on a bus in the unit block of South Eutaw Street last month, and during the argument, Richburg allegedly shot Womack, who later died at an area hospital.

Richburg was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder, authorities said.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

