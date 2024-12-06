Baltimore Carjacker Sentenced To Term Topping Guideline By 15 Years: State's Attorney

Ikem Ravenell, 35, was sentenced to 45 years in prison, with the first 10 years ineligible for parole, for armed carjacking and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

The sentence surpasses the guidelines by 15 years, reflecting the severity of the offense and his criminal history.

Ravenell, a repeat offender with prior convictions for robbery and possession of a firearm with a felony record, was convicted in August by a Baltimore City jury.

“(Ravenell) has been convicted multiple times in the past of violent crimes, leaving my office no choice but to ask the court for a life-altering sentence,” State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates stated.

“We will not tolerate carjackings, especially by repeat violent offenders. This significant sentence is a powerful reminder that unlawful actions have serious consequences.”

The carjacking occurred on June 19, 2023, in the 4800 block of Stafford Road.

Prosecutors said Ravenell held a driver and passenger at gunpoint, stole their vehicle and personal belongings, and fled.

During a subsequent police pursuit, Ravenell endangered other drivers with numerous traffic violations. Officers eventually recovered a loaded handgun from the stolen car.

"It is my hope that this case not only serves as a powerful reminder that unlawful actions have serious consequences, but also that this lengthy incarceration will alter (Ravenell's) understanding of what is right and wrong," Bates added.

"My office will continue to seek justice for victims and accountability for habitual criminal offenders in our city."

