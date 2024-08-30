Man Charged With Murdering DC Father In Temple Hills Home: Police

Damonte Isaiah Harris has been taken into custody following a lengthy investigation into the Temple Hills shooting that claimed the life of the beloved father of several sons.

At approximately 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, officers were called to the 6800 block of Old Branch Avenue to investigate a shooting, where they found Page suffering from multiple gunshots inside an area home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that Harris shot Page over an ongoing dispute, and made note the two knew each other.

Harris fled the scene following the shooting, but he was tracked down on Thursday afternoon and taken into custody.

He was charged with first- and second-degree murder and other related offenses. Harris is being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

