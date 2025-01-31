Dylan Michael Barbieri, 22, of Port Republic, was arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that began when he was spotted going 85 mph in a 55 mph zone near Route 4 and Sweetwater Road in Lusby, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but instead of slowing down, Barbieri accelerated and crossed the Thomas Johnson Bridge at dangerous speeds while deputies pursued him with lights and sirens activated.

Once across the bridge, officials said that Barbieri eventually pulled over and was taken into custody without incident.

A search of Barbieri uncovered a pair of brass knuckles and a butterfly knife, both of which were concealed on his person.

He was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with two counts of concealing a dangerous weapon, fleeing and eluding, and exceeding the posted speed limit.

