David Thurston, who has spent years supporting others through some of life's toughest moments, was brutally assaulted, leaving him with severe dental injuries and a broken sense of self, according to his brother.

According to a friend of Thurston, "the attackers beat him pretty badly and stole his coat and backpack.

"While he is mostly okay, has extra coats, and is getting emotional support from his family, the attackers messed up his teeth pretty badly."

The attack, which robbed him of his teeth and his confidence, has made it difficult for Thurston to communicate—a devastating blow for someone whose career depends on compassion and connection, Eddie Thurston said.

His brother described the incident as a "crisis" and issued an emotional plea for help - which the community quickly responded to.

“David’s words and intellect are his most powerful tools," he said, "But this has shaken him deeply.”

Moving forward, Thurston is going to require massive amounts of reconstructive dental work to "restore his teeth, his health, and his ability to fully engage the world.

"Unfortunately, the cost of this work is substantial, and he can't take this step alone."

That's where the community comes in.

In just days after a fundraising campaign was launched for Thurston, more than 230 donations have been made, topping more than $23,000 as the GoFundMe approaches it's $25,000 goal.

“This is where we need your help,” Eddie wrote, urging friends, family, and strangers to stand with them. “Your support can make a life-changing difference.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Thurston's brother said that they "have been amazed to see people from so many eras of David’s life come forward with donations both large and small."

With some money flowing in to help with the situation, Eddie said that his brother has a preliminary assessment scheduled with a dentist for Wednesday, Jan. 8, as the family continues to research dental options and resources both inside the US and possibly overseas.

"We are researching these options, and are so grateful for all of these leads," he said. "Sometimes a crisis reveals how much love and support we enjoy in community. This is such a moment.

"Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time."

Those interested in donating to the Thurston family can do so here.

