Shooter Gets Consecutive Life Sentenced For Killing 20-Year-Old Sleeping In Silver Spring

Baltimore resident Kaleab Berhanu was found guilty earlier this year following a six-day trial for his role in the murder of 20-year-old Carlos Carter, who was gunned down while he slept last year.

The Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office announced on Monday that he has been sentenced by a judge to two consecutive life sentences plus 20 years for the fatal shooting.

According to court documents, in the early morning hours of April 9, 2023, Berhanu broke into Carter's family home in the 11000 block of Old Columbia Pike in Silver Spring and shot him multiple times, killing him while his mother and siblings were nearby.

At approximately 3:22 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2023, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to assist Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel at the home following reports of the shooting.

Berhanu remained elusive for weeks until he was arrested by police investigators.

Prosecutors say that Berhanu also previously shot one of Carter's friends, who wound up paralyzed.

The Silver Spring resident was convicted of:

First-degree murder;

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder;

Home invasion;

Conspiracy to commit home invasion;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

"This victim was asleep in his bed when he was attacked," Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy previously said. "He was shot multiple times as he attempted to escape (Berhanu) and fell at the feet of his mother and siblings."

