Police ID District Man Killed During Labor Day Shooting In Silver Spring

New details have been released by the Montgomery County Department of Police following a deadly Labor Day shooting in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County Police are investigating the fatal shooting.

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department (Facebook)
Officers were called at around 11 a.m. on Sept. 2 to the 8000 block of 13th Street in Silver Spring, where there was a reported shooting not far from the DC border.

Police say that District resident Jamar Emmanuel Jenifer was found in an alley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

No suspect has been identified as of Tuesday afternoon.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

