Man Dead After Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash In Maryland (Developing)

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3 near the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Piney Branch Road, according to the police department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.

Police say the driver of a sedan was traveling eastbound on Piney Branch Road when, for reasons still under investigation, he lost control of the vehicle and veered off the roadway.

The man, whose identity is being withheld until his family is notified, was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at (301) 731-4422.

