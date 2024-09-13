HS Campuses In Silver Spring Locked Down Due To Armed Man Outside: Sheriff (Developing)

At around 9 a.m. on Friday morning, Wheaton High School and the Thomas Edison High School of Technology were ordered to shelter in place and were later later locked down amid the investigation into the armed man.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, the lockdowns were caused following reports of a person who was outside of the school campuses with a handgun.

Officers were called to the area and were working to confirm the validity of the reports as of 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 13.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

