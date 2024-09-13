Overcast 68°

HS Campuses In Silver Spring Locked Down Due To Armed Man Outside: Sheriff (Developing)

A suspicious person purportedly packing a handgun near a few schools in Montgomery County has caused alarm for some in the area.

Edison (top) and Wheaton high schools.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/G. Edward Johnson
At around 9 a.m. on Friday morning, Wheaton High School and the Thomas Edison High School of Technology were ordered to shelter in place and were later later locked down amid the investigation into the armed man.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, the lockdowns were caused following reports of a person who was outside of the school campuses with a handgun.

Officers were called to the area and were working to confirm the validity of the reports as of 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 13.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

