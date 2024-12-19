Hit-Run Driver Apprehended At Dulles Airport After Killing DOT Employee In Silver Spring: PD

Potomac resident Ricky Rohan Kapoor, 30, was arrested over the weekend after traveling to Bogota in Columbia following the fateful hit-and-run in November.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, at around 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, officers were called to investigate a reported crash involving a pedestrian and driver who fled the area at the intersection of Briggs Chaney Road and Legend Oaks Drive in Silver Spring.

Police say that Kapoor left the scene without attempting to render aid to the DOT employee before ultimately going to Columbia..

The DOT employee was working at the time when he was struck by Kapoor's 2006 silver Infiniti sedan, who then left the area on foot.

Kapoor was charged with failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury and will face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine if he is convicted.

“Filing charges in this case was the critical first step, but we also need to look at addressing the broader safety concerns,” Montgomery County Police Chief Marc Yamada said.

“It is everyone's responsibility when they get behind the wheel of a car to make sure they are doing everything they can to keep all road users safe, especially our vulnerable road users," he continued. "These types of tragedies are absolutely preventable.”

Kapoor is currently being held at the Loudon County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Maryland.

