Family, Police Searching For Answers After Father Found Shot To Death In Silver Spring Woods

At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, officers were called to the 9200 block of New Hampshire Avenue, where they found Silver Spring resident Carlos Alberto Ortiz in a nearby wooded area suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and a $25,000 reward has been offered by the police for information that leads to the identification and apprehension of a possible shooter.

Following his death, friends and family of Ortiz's family has been rally support from the community for the man "who was loved by everyone," and was a "peacemaker."

"We lost a beautiful soul on (Saturday), and it's sad, and very unexpected ... (Ortiz) was such a great person, lovely father to his kids and family," Patricia Mendez said.

"He was a father, uncle, brother, son ... He enjoyed his life and for this to happen was not right, but all we can say is he gained his wings and now is resting in paradise and I'm coming on here to say I would appreciate (assistance)."

A GoFundMe for the family can be found here.

Anyone with information regarding Ortiz's shooting or a possible suspect has been asked to contact the department's Homicide Unit by calling (301) 516-2512.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Silver Spring and receive free news updates.