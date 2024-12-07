Double Shooting In Prince George's County Parking Lot County Leaves Two Men Dead, Police Say

Officers responded to the 6200 block of Surrey Square Lane around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 6, after receiving reports of a shooting. They found two adult males in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Both men were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify suspects in the case.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward with tips by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

