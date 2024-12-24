Caught On Camera: Suspects Swap Cards In Silver Spring ATM Scam, Police Say

The scam was reported at the Bank of America on Connecticut Avenue in early October, prompting investigators to release surveillance photos of their suspects as they attempt to identify and locate the pair.

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, police say the first victim was approached by two men who claimed the ATM card slot was broken and advised using the tap function.

One suspect grabbed the victim’s card under the guise of demonstrating how to use it; however, during the process, the suspects swapped the card with another one, handing it back to the victim.

The victim entered their PIN, but the ATM failed to work. Once inside the bank, they discovered their card had been replaced and soon received multiple notifications of fraudulent transactions.

Two days later, on Friday, Oct. 4, a second victim was targeted at the same ATM, with one suspect swapping the victim's card as the other served as a lookout.

One suspect swapped the victim's card while the other acted as a lookout. The suspects observed the victim entering their PIN, enabling them to carry out unauthorized withdrawals and transactions.

Both suspects are described as Hispanic males who spoke Spanish to the victims.

Detectives are urging the community to remain cautious at ATMs, especially if approached by unfamiliar individuals.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the scam is asked to contact Montgomery County Department of Police.

