Off-Duty Officer Charged Month After Hit-Run Crash In Anne Arundel County: Police

The incident was initially reported late in December 2024, when a marked Anne Arundel County Police car was involved in a property damage crash.

According to police, the vehicle left the scene, but investigators were able to identify it and determine the driver was Cpl. Russell Ruehl, a five-year veteran of the department assigned to the Bureau of Community Services.

According to a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Ruehl was off-duty at the time of the crash.

On Monday, Jan. 27, Ruehl was charged via multiple traffic citations for his involvement in the hit-and-run.

Following the charges, Ruehl was administratively suspended without pay pending an internal investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.

The department has not disclosed further details as the investigation continues.

