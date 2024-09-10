Teen Accused Of Fatally Shooting Man Walking In Yard Outside Severn Townhouse: Police

Deondre Tywon Sharps was charged for his alleged role in the slayings of Keion McKinney, 18, in an area yard, and 34-year-old Joshua Ray Holland, of Curtis Bay, who was found left for dead after being shot.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, on Friday, June 14 officers found the Severn man suffering from a gunshot wound sustained after he exited a townhouse.

The shooter fled the area before officers arrived.

Approximately two weeks later, first responders were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 to the intersection of Route 2 North and Orchard Avenue in Brooklyn for what was initially believed to be a crash involving injuries.

Upon arrival, they found Holland, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Shock Trauma, where he later died from the injuries.

According to investigators, it was later determined that a vehicle suddenly stopped at the intersection, and a man fell out of the driver's side front door.

The vehicle then fled the area, which was later found by officers in the area of Old Riverside Road near Arundel Road.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the department announced that Sharps had been identified as a suspect and he was charged with both murders.

Investigators noted that there is no known connection between the two shootings, and no apparent association between Sharps and his victims.

Sharps is being held in Baltimore.

The shootings remain under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Severn and receive free news updates.