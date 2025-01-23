The incident, which unfolded on campus, prompted an immediate lockdown. Students are being held in their classrooms until further notice as authorities investigate the scene.

“No one is allowed in or out of the building at this time, so please do not go to the school to pick up your students,” Anne Arundel County Police advised.

The student injured in the attack has been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition has not yet been disclosed.

Army CID, Fort Meade Police, and DES are assisting local officers on the scene.

Police spokespersons are also present, with a media staging area currently being set up for updates.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.

