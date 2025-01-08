Teen Behind 129-Page Manifesto Detailing School Shooting Plans In Maryland Convicted

Rockville resident Alex (Andrea) Ye was arrested last year following an investigation after the FBI notified Montgomery County Public Schools about a 129-page "manifesto" authored by the teen.

His arrest came after a concerned associate contacted 911, when the two were communicating on Instagram when Ye sent the manifesto, which referenced a potential attack on both a high school and an elementary school, authorities said.

Police say that in the document, Ye wrote about committing a school shooting and strategized about how to best carry out the act.

The student also contemplated targeting an elementary school, stating that he wants to be famous, according to investigators.

A search warrant obtained by police led to Internet searches, drawings and documents related to threats of mass violence, they added.

"It was those records that provided the context to the written manifesto that led to the judge finding that this was a true threat."

The manifesto wasn’t Ye’s first alarming behavior, according to prosecutors.

In December 2022, Ye was hospitalized after telling a Wootton High School counselor about a desire to “shoot up” the school, officials noted.

Ye’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28, 2025, where there will be a max sentence o 10 years on the table for the teen.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rockville and receive free news updates.