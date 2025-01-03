Rockville Man Convicted At Three Indecent Exposure Trials In Montgomery County: Prosecutors

Steven Randolph, 34, was sentenced following three bench trials that were held on Thursday, Jan. 2 to more than four years in prison after exposing himself to employees at area businesses.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, early on Thursday, Oct. 31 last year, the Rockville resident walked into Olney Ledo's Pizza in the 3400 block of Olney Laytonsville Road while employees were prepping the restaurant for the day.

Randolph was advised that the eatery was not open at the time, and when employees turned around to escort him away, they found him exposing himself in the middle of the restaurant.

An employee screamed, police say, and Randolph ran out of the restaurant, but not before he was caught on camera and his photo was circulated.

Less than a week later, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, officers were called to Safeway in the 3300 block of Spartan Road for another reported indecent exposure involving a man.

Investigating officers were able to locate a suspect, later identified as Randolph, at a nearby bus stop, where he was taken into custody and taken to the hospital for treatment of an injury sustained before the crime.

According to prosecutors, in the Safeway incident, his victims and witnesses included an employee of the Olney Safeway, two EMTs, and three police officers.

