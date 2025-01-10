'One-Of-a-kind' Development Opportunity In Prime I-270 Location Heading To Auction

Located off Exit 8 at Redland Road in Rockville, Maryland, this property is a developer’s dream, offering extensive frontage in one of the busiest and most lucrative corridors in the Washington, DC, metropolitan area.

Boasting Mixed-Use Employment (MXE) zoning, the site allows for a wide range of potential uses, including hotels, restaurants, retail stores, medical or dental facilities, offices, indoor entertainment, and private education centers.

With 206,800 vehicles passing daily, the property ensures maximum exposure to passing traffic.

Strategically positioned, the parcel sits within 3.5 miles of the Shady Grove Metro station and less than two miles from Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Hospital, providing easy access for commuters and visitors. T

The lot is surrounded by prominent retailers, restaurants, and hotels, including Target, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Trader Joe’s, Sheraton, and Residence Inn, making it an ideal location for businesses seeking to thrive in a dense commercial environment.

Adding to its allure, the area boasts a population of over 778,000 residents within a 10-mile radius, with an average household income of $150,000.

It is estimated that more than 206,000 vehicles travel on I-270 per day.

This demographic generates a staggering $11.4 billion in annual spending power, according to the listing. The parcel is also surrounded by a robust daytime workforce of nearly 400,000 employees, further enhancing its business potential.

“This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to acquire prime real estate in a booming corridor,” it states. “With its prominent visibility and exceptional zoning flexibility, this site is ready to welcome a variety of new businesses.”

The starting bid is $325,000.

Bidding begins Monday, Jan. 13, and will last through Wednesday, Jan. 15.

