Close Before You Doze: Shut Door Credited For Containing Rising Sun Garage Blaze: Fire Marshal

Quick action by firefighters and a closed interior garage door prevented a devastating fire from spreading through a single-family home on Harrington Drive in Rising Sun on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze broke out around 4 p.m. in the garage of the home, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, when a neighbor spotted smoke and called 911.

Ten firefighters from the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun arrived within minutes and brought the blaze under control in just 10 minutes, officials said.

The fire caused approximately $45,000 in damage, including $25,000 to the structure and $20,000 to its contents.

The family was not displaced, thanks in large part to a closed door between the garage and the rest of the house, according to authorities.

"Although this happened during the day, citizens are reminded to 'Close Before You Doze,' they said.

"A closed door can isolate the fire's flow, reduce room temperature, and decrease carbon monoxide levels."

Investigators determined the fire was accidental, caused by a failure of an electrical outlet splitter in the garage.

There were no injuries reported.

Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray credited the closed door with saving the home.

“Yesterday’s fire shows that keeping doors closed makes a difference. It can reduce the temperature from 1,000 degrees to 100 degrees," Mowbray stated.

"It is crucial at night when people are vulnerable and disoriented, with little time to react. It’s a simple thing to do, and the result can be life versus death."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rising Sun-Conowingo and receive free news updates.