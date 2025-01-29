Toxic Trio Convicted In HazMat Dumping Scheme Across Baltimore: Maryland AG

Anthony L. Simmons, 55, of Baltimore, Orlando D. Pagan, 39, of Elkridge, and Jeremy Scott Thompson, 33, of Baltimore, were found guilty of improperly disposing of controlled hazardous substances after a months-long investigation by state and local authorities.

The case began in February 2023, when Baltimore City firefighters responded to two 911 calls and found multiple drums, bags, and boxes labeled “hazardous chemicals,” including some marked with skull and crossbones and others labeled “flammable.”

Some of the containers had already begun leaking, prosecutors noted. A third illegal dump site was later discovered on S. Spring Court.

Investigators determined that Simmons, the owner of a transloading business operating out of a warehouse on Eastern Avenue., had ordered his employee, Thompson, to dispose of the waste to free up storage space.

Thompson and Simmons then paid Pagan to dump the chemicals at the three locations, authorities said.

Pagan and Thompson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to illegally dispose of hazardous waste and will be sentenced in March.

Simmons, who was found guilty on 11 charges following a two-day bench trial, will be sentenced in April.

