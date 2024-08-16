Police Probing Football Player's Death After Medical Emergency During Baltimore County Practice

At approximately 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, first responders rushed to Franklin High School in Reisterstown, where a football player reportedly suffered the medical emergency during practice.

The 16-year-old was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Friday, the Baltimore County Police Department issued an alert advising that the investigation into his death is ongoing, and the case remains open pending the results of an autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner.

More details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

