Lexus, Tow Truck Forfeited By Reisterstown Woman Distributing Coke In Maryland: Prosecutors

Melissa Dawn Smith, 42, of Reisterstown, admitted to a single count of distributing cocaine during a hearing on Friday, Jan. 10, in Carroll County Circuit Court.

The charges stem from a criminal investigation by the Carroll County Drug and Firearms Trafficking Task Force, which targeted a drug trafficking ring operating out of both Baltimore and Carroll counties.

Investigators say Smith was indicted after she distributed cocaine in Carroll County in March 2024.

The investigation reached its climax in July last year, when task force members, along with several law enforcement agencies, executed three search and seizure warrants at residences in Carroll and Baltimore counties, where they seized:

Fentanyl;

Heroin;

Cocaine;

Crack cocaine;

Suboxone strips;

A handgun;

"Significant amounts of cash;"

Multiple vehicles from a Baltimore County residence.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 13, with prosecutors requesting a 10-year sentence, with all but two years suspended.

Terms of probation will be left to the court’s discretion.

As part of her plea agreement, Smith also forfeited a Lexus, a tow truck, and $13,296 in cash, according to Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker, Jr.

