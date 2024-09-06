Disorderly Woman Accused Of Shouting Profanities Outside Barstow Elementary School: Sheriff

Prince Frederick County resident Karla Yamith Rodriguez, 34, has been identified as the disorderly woman who was allegedly yelling and screaming profanities in the parking lot of Barstow Elementary School, officials say.

It is alleged that when approached by responding deputies, Rodriguez ignored their commands, continued shouting in front of others in the area, and her "behavior escalated," leading to her apprehension.

Further investigation found that she had an open alcoholic beverage in the cupholder of her vehicle, and a subsequent search led to the seizure of multiple tear-offs containing a white powder - believed to be suspected cocaine - totaling 12 grams.

Rodriguez was taken to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with:

Disorderly conduct;

CDS: Possession of not cannabis;

CDS: Possession with intent to distribute narcotics;

CDS: Possession with intent to distribute on school property;

CDS: Possession of child pornography.

