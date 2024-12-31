Hours-Long Standoff With Officer In Distress Ends Safely In Potomac, Police Say

The incident began Sunday, Dec. 29, when the officer’s supervisor noticed unusual behavior during their shift and raised concerns about their welfare, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Law enforcement located the officer in their patrol car near Falls Road and Potomac Tennis Lane and worked over the next 15 hours to peacefully resolve the situation.

Several MCPD units, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, and the Department of Health and Human Services collaborated during the response, according to the agency.

The standoff ended at shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, when the officer was transported to an area hospital to receive medical care and evaluation.

"Resources remain available for officers and staff facing stress or mental health challenges," MCPD said in a statement.

The temporary road closure caused delays for drivers, who had to be detoured.

