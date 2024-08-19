Oxon Hill Man Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Prince George's County Identified By Police

Oxon Hill resident Melvin Garcia, 35, has been identified by investigators as the person who was killed by a driver who fled the scene on Friday afternoon.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, at around noon on Aug. 16, Garcia was struck in the 6200 block of Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill in an area parking lot by a driver in a truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders in the area of the Oxon Hill Branch Library.

Investigators say that the driver struck Garcia, then fled the area, and it was later determined he was likely driving a 2002-2006 silver Chevrolet Avalanche, that may now have damage to the front bumper/grill area or driver's side headlight.

The fatal hit-and-run remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the truck or driver has been asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422.

