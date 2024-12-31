Police Identify 21-Year-Old Found Shot To Death In Baltimore County

Officers were called to the 300 block of Garrison Forest Road in Owings Mills at around 11 p.m. on Dec. 30, where there were reports of gunfire with one person down.

Upon arrival, they found Raheim Ali Esna Ashari suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Ashari was pronounced dead at the scene as officers from the Baltimore County Police Department worked to secure the area and gather evidence.

No details about a possible shooter or motive has been released by police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. Tips can be submitted by calling 410-887-4636.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

