Second Racist Incident In Eight Months Sparks Outrage, Reform At Wootton High School

The incident occurred Monday, Dec. 3, when a Black student discovered a racial slur written on their desk, according to a letter sent to families by Dr. Peter O. Moran, chief of the Office of School Support and Improvement.

"This incident has not only harmed this individual student but has harmed students, families, and staff, specifically those who are Black or African American," Dr. Moran wrote in the letter.

He acknowledged the delay in responding to the incident, saying it caused additional harm and left many Black students and staff feeling unwelcome and unsafe at Wootton.

This is the second racist incident at Wootton in the past eight months, which Moran described as "evidence of the need for significant cultural and behavioral change."

The school postponed a scheduled pep rally this week, and instead held a meeting where Black student leaders shared their experiences.

Moran called their stories an “immediate call to action.”

Beginning Monday, Dec. 9, central office staff will work with Wootton personnel on steps to create a safer and more equitable school environment. This includes addressing specific concerns raised by student advocates, such as members of the Black Student Union and Minority Scholars Program.

Moran pledged ongoing communication with the school community, stating that the administration will not stop until Black students and staff affirm the changes have made a meaningful and positive difference.

"We are taking these specific items very seriously," he wrote. "They will be considered part of the plan we develop in the next couple of days."

The superintendent has asked Moran to oversee daily operations at Wootton in the short term. He promised continuous updates as the investigation and response move forward.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery Village and receive free news updates.