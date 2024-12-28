Light Rain Fog/Mist 48°

One Taken To Burn Center After Kitchen Fire Tears Through Montgomery Village Home

One person was taken to the burn center when an overnight fire broke out in a Montgomery County home.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
Zak Failla
Shortly before midnight on Friday, first responders were called to the 10000 block of Maple Leaf Drive near Apple Ridge Road in Montgomery Village, where there was a reported fire that broke out in an area home.

Fire investigators say that they believe the fire began in the kitchen on the first floor of the residence, possibly from a light fixture, but the cause has not been determined.

Officials noted that there were "excessive storage" conditions inside the home.

One person was displaced, and one was injured and transported to the hospital for treatment and evaluation of their injuries.

The damage is estimated at approximately $250,000, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson. 

