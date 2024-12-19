Buzz Over Recent Drone Sightings Prompts Police Response In Montgomery County

On Thursday, the Montgomery County Department of Police issued a fresh alert addressing the reports of suspicious unmanned aircraft sightings that have made national headlines.

Although the department is not currently investigating any drone-related incidents in the county, authorities released a statement reminding residents about their active drone program and emphasizing public safety.

Montgomery County Police operate drones as part of their "Drone as First Responder" program from three key locations: downtown Silver Spring, downtown Wheaton Glenmont, and Gaithersburg, they noted.

Those drones are deployed for only operational purposes, including responding to certain calls such as missing persons cases, though residents were advised that police drones are generally accompanied by a noticeable ground presence.

Additionally, a significant portion of Montgomery County falls within the Flight Restricted Zone (FRZ), a 15-mile radius around Washington, DC, they noted, where drone activity is heavily regulated, and unauthorized flights are rare, although residents may still see helicopters or other aircraft.

