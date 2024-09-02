Fair

Man Arrested In Purported Attempted Plane Theft At Martin State Airport In Baltimore: State PD

A pilot received an unexpected passenger who allegedly attempted to steal a plane at Martin State Airport in Baltimore County, police confirmed.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Aharrin1
Maryland State Police troopers received a report at approximately 5:10 p.m. at the airport in Middle River on Friday afternoon, when Joseph Goldman, 43, drove past security and onto airport grounds in an attempt to take the plane.

A police spokesperson said that Goldman got out of his vehicle and made his way to an empty aircraft.

One of the pilots assigned to the scheduled flight found Goldman and alerted security, leading to his arrest.

No injuries were reported.

Goldman was charged with theft, trespassing, entering a restricted area, and other offenses, according to reports.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

