Man Arrested In Purported Attempted Plane Theft At Martin State Airport In Baltimore: State PD

Maryland State Police troopers received a report at approximately 5:10 p.m. at the airport in Middle River on Friday afternoon, when Joseph Goldman, 43, drove past security and onto airport grounds in an attempt to take the plane.

A police spokesperson said that Goldman got out of his vehicle and made his way to an empty aircraft.

One of the pilots assigned to the scheduled flight found Goldman and alerted security, leading to his arrest.

No injuries were reported.

Goldman was charged with theft, trespassing, entering a restricted area, and other offenses, according to reports.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middle River and receive free news updates.