Burglar Plows Car Through Gun Store In Smash-Grab Robbery In Mechanicsville: Sheriff

Deputies responded to JMJ Firearms on the 29000 block of Three Notch Road shortly before 7 a.m. on Jan. 23, after reports of a break-in, according to a spokesperson from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found the front door and windows of the business shattered, appearing to have been intentionally smashed, and the preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect or suspects used a vehicle to strike the building.

Detectives determined that the area of the store where firearms are stored was not accessed, and no firearms were taken.

Now, investigators are working with the store owner to identify any other missing property.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and the case has been turned over to the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

