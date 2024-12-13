Big Dogs’ Paradise Has License Revoked After Repeated Alcohol Violations In Mechanicsville

Big Dogs’ Paradise Bar & Liquor, located in the 28000 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, had its license suspended for 30 days on Thursday, Dec. 12, following a ruling by the Alcohol Beverage Board (ABB) of St. Mary’s County.

The license is revoked on the 31st day following the suspension, officials said.

Notices of the suspension have been posted at the premises and will remain for the full 30-day suspension. Notices of the revocation will be posted for 30 days following the revocation date.

Violations considered by the ABB, the business was repeatedly knocked for selling alcoholic beverage through a drive-through window, and selling to a minor in March 2023.

These actions were in violation of Maryland’s Alcoholic Beverages and Cannabis laws and the Alcohol Beverage Board's regulations.

The Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Coordinator confirmed the license has been recovered and returned to the Board.

