Threats Targeting St. Mary's County Fair Under Investigation, Sheriff Says

Despite multiple calls concerning threats targeting the St. Mary's County Fair scheduled for the weekend, officials say that the event will go on as scheduled.

The Sheriff's Office issued an alert advising that the agency has received multiple calls and information regarding threats of potential gun violence at the county fair, schedule to begin this weekend.

"We want to assure the public that we are taking these threats seriously," officials said. "And we are taking these threats seriously and thoroughly investigating the situation."

The nature of the threats have not been disclosed by investigators.

During the fair this weekend, there will be an increased police presence throuhgout the area as a precaution, though fairgoers have been advised to "remain vigilant and immediately report suspicious activities by calling 911."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lexington Park and receive free news updates.