Teen Driver Charged As Adult After High-Speed Chase, Crash In St. Mary's County, Sheriff Says

The incident began early on Sunday, Nov. 24, when Prince George’s County Police alerted the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office about the vehicle’s location.

Deputies spotted the Charger traveling northbound on Route 235 near Route 246 shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday.

When deputies attempted a traffic stop near Pegg Road, the vehicle fled, sparking a pursuit that ended on FDR Boulevard after the Charger crashed.

Four people fled on foot, and deputies apprehended three individuals—a 26-year-old adult and two teeens who have not been identified.

The 17-year-old driver has been charged as an adult with multiple felonies, including:

Possession of a regulated firearm being under 21;

Possession of a regulated stolen firearm;

Loaded handgun in vehicle and on person;

Motor vehicle unlawful taking;

CDS possession of cannabis under 18;

Handgun carry and transport in vehicle;

Possession of contraband in a place of confinement;

Numerous traffic violations.

The 14-year-old passenger was also found with a stolen firearm originating from Albuquerque.

The adult in the vehicle, identified as Jordan Xavier Rutledge, 26, of Lexington Park, was released as charges remain under review.

Authorities are still searching for the fourth suspect, described as a Black male wearing all-black clothing.

The Sheriff’s Office credited the Maryland State Police Aviation Command and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit for their assistance during the incident.

