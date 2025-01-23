Fiery Explosion At Cannabis Facility In Maryland Leaves Two Employees Injured: Fire Marshal

The incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at PharmaCann, a cannabis extraction facility located in the 300 block of Log Canoe Circle, authorities said.

Emergency crews from the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding areas responded after reports of an explosion.

The blast occurred in an extraction booth where propane and butane were in use, according to investigators.

While the exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation, officials said safety systems, including alarms and ventilation, worked as intended, minimizing the damage and injuries.

Two employees were hurt, with one suffering severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

Surrounding properties at 337, 343, 345, and 351 Log Canoe Circle were evacuated and temporarily closed due to damage to the building and fire sprinkler system.

Hazmat teams from Anne Arundel and Dorchester counties were brought in to assist because of the potential presence of hazardous materials, while the Maryland State Police, Queen Anne’s County Fire Marshal’s Office, and Alcohol, Tobacco, Cannabis Commission (ATCC) also responded to the scene.

PharmaCann, one of the nation’s largest vertically integrated cannabis companies, has been operating at the location for four years, specializing in cannabis extraction processes, according to its website.

Investigators are continuing to assess the damage and determine what caused the explosion.

