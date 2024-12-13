Embers From Burn Barrel Spark Blaze, Destroy Sheds In Maryland: Fire Marshal

Three small residential sheds, a John Deere lawn mower, and nearby grass were destroyed in a fire at 500 Bailey Lane in Salisbury on Dec. 13, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

A passerby discovered the blaze shortly before 12:45 p.m., prompting a response from the Salisbury Fire Department. Officials said 15 firefighters extinguished the flames within 15 minutes.

The fire originated from a burn barrel used by the property’s resident, Robert Hunter. Investigators said the resident had gone inside, believing the barrel was no longer burning.

Dry, windy conditions caused embers from the barrel to ignite nearby grass, spreading to the sheds and the lawn mower.

No injuries or deaths were reported, but the fire caused an estimated $8,000 in damages—$3,000 to the structures and $5,000 to their contents.

The blaze was ruled accidental, officials said. Smoke alarms, fire alarms, and sprinklers were not present in the affected structures.

