Student Facing Criminal Charges For Making False Claim About Gun In Chopticon HS, Sheriff Says

On Thursday morning, deputies were called to Chopticon High School, after administrators received a report that a student told another student that he was in possession of a firearm.

Deputies responded to the building, located the student who made the false claim, and in coordination with high school administrators and the Board of Education Safety and Security team, deputies thoroughly searched the student and the school premises, though no weapon was found.

The student who made the statement is now facing criminal charges, investigators say.

It remains under investigation.

