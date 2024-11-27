Laurel Man ID’d By Police As Victim In Fatal Prince George’s County Shooting

Jerome Stocks, 58, of Laurel, was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside a residence in the 12000 block of Silverbirch Lane around 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 26, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting and located Stocks, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit are working to determine a motive and identify any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.

